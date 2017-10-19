Denver ranks high for startups, but lags in how many jobs they add

Denver view (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver is one of the top U.S. cities for entrepreneurs and tech startups, but companies starting here aren’t adding as many jobs as quickly or growing as large as they are in the most entrepreneurial American metro areas, two surveys found this week.

The Denver area placed 13th among U.S. metro areas in a ranking of growth entrepreneurship and also reached 13th in a study focused on tech startup job openings.

The 2017 Kaufman Index growth entrepreneurship report from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation found Denver has startup activity and a concentration of high-growth companies by revenue at levels comparable to or higher than many metro areas.

But cities that were ranked higher overall have a higher proportion of “scaleups” than Denver — defined as startups that grow to more than 50 employees before their 10th year.

