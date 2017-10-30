Denver ranks low on 'sustainable mobility' index

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A company whose U.S. division is based in Colorado has ranked 100 cities around the world for their "sustainable mobility," and Denver comes up near the back of the pack

Global engineering company Arcadis released its "Sustainable Cities Mobility Index," where the world's biggest cities were ranked on their sustainability of their urban transportation systems.

Basically, the more car-dependent a city is, the worse its score on the index.

Worldwide, Denver ranks No. 80 on the index of 100 cities. Only U.S. cities Detroit, Tampa, Indianapolis and Houston scored worse than Denver on the world index.

North American cities were hurt by their car-dependent cultures: No. 1 in the world was Hong Kong, followed by Zurich, Paris and Seoul. New York was the highest-ranking U.S. city on the world list, at No. 23.

