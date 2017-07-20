Denver ranks sixth in the US on list of cities with infrastructure worries

(Photo: Steve Hockstein, Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver ranks No. 6 in the country on a list of the top ten U.S. cities with infrastructure concerns.

And Denver's biggest infrastructure concerns are energy and the power grid.

That's according to an analysis of nearly 10,500 tweets discussing infrastructure from more than 4,000 Twitter users. QSR International of Australia, a research software developer, said it conducted the analysis.

Other cities' worries included infrastructure worries about roads and bridges, transportation, dams, and cities' infrastructure plans.

