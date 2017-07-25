Denver rebounds to No. 3 for home-sale price gains among big cities

(Photo: Creatas via Thinkstock)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver has climbed from fourth to third place among 20 big U.S. cities for year-over year home-resale price gains.

That's according to the latest S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices Indices report, out today.

The Denver area saw an increase in sales prices of 7.9 percent in May from a year earlier, the report says.

While that's down from year-over-year gains of 8.2 percent in April, 8.4 percent in March and 8.5 percent in February, it's a big-enough increase to place Denver behind only Seattle (up 13.3 percent) and Portland, Oregon (up 8.9 percent) among the 20 cities closely tracked by the Case-Shiller monthly report series.

