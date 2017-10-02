Denver releases potential 16th Street Mall redesign plans

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Images released Oct. 2 by the city of Denver show what a reconfigured 16th Street Mall could look like.

Mall advocates including the city, the Downtown Denver Partnership and RTD are in the middle of a National Environmental Policy Act study on the mall, which is federally mandated to help determine the mall's future.

The study is expected to wrap up in June 2018. At that time, final design plans can begin, unless the study determines that the best course on the mall is to take no action.

The potential designs, on which the city and DDP are collecting public input, include various configurations for the 16th Street Mall shuttles, pedestrian walkways and amenities.

