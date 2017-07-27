Denver rents have gone up how much since 2005?

Denver was adding jobs and not keeping up the pace in adding apartment units (Photo: KARAGRUBIS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Between 2005 and 2015, Denver rents rose more than nearly any other large U.S. city.

That's because the city was adding jobs and not keeping up the pace in adding apartment units, according to a new study by San Francisco-based Apartment List.

Denver rents have gone up more than rents in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and other big U.S. cities during the past 12 years.

The 52 percent jump in Denver rents from 2005-2015 trails only San Jose (57 percent increase) and Seattle (56 percent increase).

