Denver restaurant chain making its Arizona debut

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver-based restaurant chain is opening its first Arizona location.
Modern Market says it will make its Arizona debut Feb. 27 in Scottsdale in a revitalized midcentury modern building .
The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, touting the fact that most of its entrees cost only around $10.
Modern Market — formerly known as Modmarket until it changed to resolve a trademark flap — is also highlighting its made-from-scratch cooking and local sourcing methods, partnering with Phoenix-area food businesses .
