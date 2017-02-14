Denver restaurant chain making its Arizona debut

(Photo: PROVIDED BY MMPR MARKETING)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver-based restaurant chain is opening its first Arizona location.

Modern Market says it will make its Arizona debut Feb. 27 in Scottsdale in a revitalized midcentury modern building .

The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, touting the fact that most of its entrees cost only around $10.

Modern Market — formerly known as Modmarket until it changed to resolve a trademark flap — is also highlighting its made-from-scratch cooking and local sourcing methods, partnering with Phoenix-area food businesses .

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2kPA1wX

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal