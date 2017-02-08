Denver, RTD to take a hard look at 16th Street Mall's future

The 16th Street Mall. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver and the Regional Transportation District said today they are launching an "expanded analysis" of the 16th Street Mall "with an eye on potential reconfiguration to optimize the corridor for transit, pedestrians and leisure activities."

Officials insist they are not talking about moving RTD's free MallRide shuttle buses to other streets — an idea that has been discussed in years past and was floated in a consultant's 2016 report. But the study could lead to recommendations for new shuttle lane alignments along the mall, they said.

The new study will expand a "current federally-mandated alternatives analysis" of the pedestrian-and-transit mall, which was built in 1982 with federal funds.

The study is expected to take about a year and the public will be asked to review conceptual designs, officials said, adding that any actual changes to the mall would be several years away.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.