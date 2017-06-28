Denver startup Havenly seeks distance from VC amid sexual harassment controversy

(Photo: PROVIDED BY HAVENLY)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Havenly, a female-led Denver tech startup, is asking a one of its main investors to terminate its board relationship as allegations of unwanted sexual advances by one of the venture capital firm's founders shakes Silicon Valley.

Technology blog The Information broke the news last week of female entrepreneurs saying Binary Capital co-founder and partner Justin Caldbeck made advances when they sought advice or talked about backing for startups, and that Caldbeck had a history of questionable behavior with an earlier employer.

Caldbeck apologized publicly and resigned over the weekend. This week, Havenly co-founder and CEO Lee Mayer publicly posted a statement about her company’s request that Binary Capital, which had invested in the startup and held a board advisory role, immediately terminate its ties to the Havenly board.

“Havenly was inspired by and built alongside female leaders and has thrived due to the strength of an incredible workforce that continue to be majority female,” Mayer’s Twitter post said. “The belief that all women should feel safe, respected and powerful is the foundation of our company. An unwavering commitment to these values from our partners — and behavior reflective of these values — is non-negotiable.”

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p867j



