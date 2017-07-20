Denver Startup Week 2017: Registration opens

(Photo: Caitlin Hendee, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - People can now register for the annual Denver Startup Week, an event that brings together CEOs, entrepreneurs and innovators covering everything from how technology can combat opioid abuse to its role in manufacturing.

The five-day event, now in its sixth year, will take place Sept. 25-29 and include 300 free community events across six different programming tracks — founder, growth, maker, product, designer and developer.

The 300 events were selected from the 1,039 submitted to this year's organizing committee, co-led by Erik Mitisek, head of the X-Ite entrepreneurs initiative at University of Denver and state of Colorado’s chief innovation officer, as well as Tami Door, president and CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership and Ben Deda, vice president of channels and ecosystems at Vertafore.

More than 30,000 votes were cast to help identify the events including networking sessions, mentor hours, workshops and presentations that will occur at locations throughout Downtown Denver.

