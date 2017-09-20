Denver Startup Week 2017 will offer 350 programs, big names

Denver Startup week (Photo: CAITLIN HENDEE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

More than 400 people from across the country applied for 50 slots to be an ambassador at this year’s Denver Startup Week, which kicks off Monday, Sept. 25.

In its sixth year, Denver Startup Week is free to entrepreneurs from around the country. Among the 13,000 entrepreneurs expected to attend the event, 50 were chosen to be ambassadors, with special meetings and tours that showcase downtown Denver.

“Downtown Denver is an enviable intersection of a talented workforce, high quality of life and engaged community that is attracting significant levels of investment and attention,” said Tami Door, president and CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership, a title sponsor of the event.

“Denver Startup Week is a showcase of a year-round culture of innovation and entrepreneurship that is home to nearly 5,000 center city startup employees and more than 700 startups yielding some of the most innovative companies and leaders in the world," Door added.

Denver Startup Week was launched six years ago by organizers who said they wanted to highlight Denver as an entrepreneurial epicenter on the local, regional and national stage while providing programs and resources to help entrepreneurs in all stages and in all industries.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal