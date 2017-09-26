Denver Startup Week: September 25-29

DENVER - Denver Startup Week is a week long event that hopes to bring entrepreneurs like Aging2.0 together.

Aging2.0 is a title sponsor of the Denver Startup Week which starts Monday and runs through Friday in Denver.

The company's goal is to improve the lives of the aging population with innovations and technology.

Karen Brown, a member of the group, says that Aging2.0 "Supports innovators and entrepreneurs and startups in the aging space".

Brown says the company helps to connect people with seniors, senior care providers and investors to help make their venture a successful one.

Aging2.0 has a wider scope then just Denver, they travel all over the world with their panel.

If you are interested in Denver Startup Week or the Aging2.0 panel go to https://www.denverstartupweek.org/ to register.

