Denver steakhouse relocates to new space a few blocks away

Morton's The Steakhouse. (Photo: COURTESY LANDRY'S)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Morton’s The Steakhouse has closed its downtown Denver location and moved just a few blocks away — a relocation that will allow it to capitalize on a new public interest in lighter and airier places.

The restaurant officially shuttered its underground location at 1710 Wynkoop Street and will reopen in the former Sullivan’s Steakhouse at 1745 Wazee Street today.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.