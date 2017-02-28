Denver still among top 3 cities for home-resale price gains, says Case-Shiller report

(Photo: THINKSTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Home-resale prices in metro Denver rose by 8.9 percent in December from a year earlier, in line with the growth rate of previous months, according to the latest S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices Indices report, issued today.

Once again, Denver ranked third among the 20 large cities tracked by the closely followed Case-Shiller monthly real estate report series for year-over-year growth in home resale prices.

Only Seattle and Portland saw greater annual growth rates, at 10.8 percent and 10.0 percent respectively. Those cities and Denver have shown the highest year-over-year price increases among the 20 cities for each of the last 11 months.

The average year-over-year price increase for the 20 cities was 5.6 percent in December and the national rate was 5.8 percent, the report said.

According to previous Case-Shiller reports, Denver saw year-over-year price growth of 8.7 percent in November and 8.3 percent in October.

