Denver still leads most cities for home-resale price gains

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Metro Denver continued its pattern of gains in home-resale prices well ahead of the national average in March, according to the latest S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices Indices report.
The area saw a year-over-year increase in sales prices of 8.4 percent in March from a year earlier, almost unchanged from February's 8.5 percent annual gain, according to the closely followed Case-Shiller monthly real estate report series.
Denver's 12-month gains trailed only three cities out of the 20 large metros that are tracked by the Case-Shiller report: Seattle (up 12.3 percent); Portland, Oregon (up 9.2 percent); and Dallas (up 8.6 percent), according to Tuesday's report.
The 20-city average increase was 5.9 percent, and the national average gain was 5.8 percent over the last year.
