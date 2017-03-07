Denver to host 4th edition of the Biennial of the Americas conference

Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global, talks about technology, investment and the environment at the 2015 Biennial of the Americas conference in Denver. (Photo: Courtesy of Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The fourth edition of the Biennial of the Americas that has put Denver in the international spotlight has been set for September.

A week of events that includes speakers, artists and participants from the Americas has been set for Sept. 12-16 and event organizers will host a preview party May 19 at City Hall.

The event attracts leaders from across the Western Hemisphere to discuss economic issues such as trade, drug policy and energy. But it also brings in world-class artists and musicians in an effort to emphasize the connections between business, art and culture.

The idea behind the founding of the Biennial of the Americas was to bring together thought and cultural and business leaders from the tip of South America to the Arctic Circle.

