Denver vacation rental company raises $11 million; will relocate HQ and hire 100

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based Evolve Vacation Rental Network has completed an $11 million funding round and will relocate its headquarters to 717 17th St. with space to add 100 employees.

Evolve is a vacation rental management company founded in Denver in 2011. It has secured $150 million in gross bookings for property owners who use its website, and with the latest funding round, has raised $23 million.

“We have developed a highly effective blend of service and booking performance that can be customized to meet an owner’s specific needs,” said Brian Egan, CEO and co-founder of Evolve. “This capital raise allows us to ensure our service is considered by every vacation rental owner — whether a veteran rental-by-owner, a client of a traditional property manager, or someone entering the market for the first time,” he said.

Evolve will use the money to grow its business significantly, with plans to move into its new 38,000-square-foot space in August. It will consolidate two other offices that total 18,000 square feet: One at Auraria and the other in Tabor Center on the 16th Street Mall.

