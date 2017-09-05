Denver will vote on 'green roof' rule for buildings

(Photo: DENNIS HUSPENI | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - An initiative that would require many buildings in Denver to feature environment-friendly "green roof" amenities will appear on the city's ballot this November.

The Denver Elections Division has confirmed that backers of the measure submitted enough petition signatures to place it on the Nov. 7 city ballot.

Supporters -- including a group called the Denver Green Roof Initiative -- said it submitted more than 7,000 signatures, of which 4,771 were verified as valid, clearing the 4,726-signature requirement to be added to the ballot.

“More than 80 percent of the people we talked to loved the idea and wondered why we weren’t already doing it,” said Brandon Rietheimer, founder of the Denver Green Roof Initiative, in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2eHhfaD

© 2017 KUSA-TV