Denverite news website merging with Pennsylvania media startup; plans expansion

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denverite — the local-news website launched in 2016 by a founder of Business Insider and a former Wall Street Journal publisher — is merging with a millennial-focused digital media startup based in Philadelphia.

Spirited Media, which oversees the millennial-focused media brands BillyPenn.com in Philadelphia and The Incline in Pittsburgh, announced today it will combine with Avoriaz Inc., which runs Denverite. The combined company will take the Spirited Media name.

It also plans to add a fourth city to its lineup by the end of the year, offering digital platforms and staging events, the company said. A Series A fundraising round is expected to begin later this month.

Spirited Media's CEO is Jim Brady, a former editor-in-chief of Digital First Media, parent company of The Denver Post, Boulder Camera and other Colorado papers.

