Denver's 15 hottest beer bars, according to Zagat

(Photo: Courtesy of Colorado Craft Beer Week 2017)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Sure, today all the talk revolves around Great American Beer Festival, which opens Thursday.

But come Sunday, when the last beer has been poured at the Colorado Convention Center and there are no more Uber cars lined up to take befuddled patrons home safely, where can you go in town to kick back with a nice brew?

The short answer: Lots of places.

Zagat — a unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOG) — put together a list of the 15 hottest beer bars in the Mile High City. Some spots have 60 beers on tap, others fewer, but plenty to choose from in the bottle.

Either way, Denver bars play their part in the whole craft beer thing.

Check out the list in Denver Business Journal.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal