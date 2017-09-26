Denver's 2017 'Gazelles' will tell their stories at Denver Startup Week

(Photo: Monica Mendoza)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Entrepreneurs attending Denver Startup Week 2017 will get a chance to hear from six fast-growing companies that have raised a combined $200 million in venture capital and private equity.

The companies have been inducted into Denver's list of "Gazelles."

This year’s Denver Gazelles — the city’s list of rapidly growing companies that show the most potential for raising money and creating jobs — were announced by the Denver Office of Economic Development and the Blackstone Entrepreneurs Network as part of Denver Startup Week 2017, which began Sept. 25 and runs through Sept. 29, with most of the events in downtown Denver.

Among the 2017 class — all technology companies – are CyberGRX, Evolve Vacation Rental Network, GoSpotCheck, PaySimple and SynchHR.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2yESSzJ

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal