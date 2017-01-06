Denver's 32 most anticipated restaurant openings of 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - If there's one thing that says, "Hey, we're Denver, and we're a foodie town," it's got to be the number of restaurants set to open this year.

Zagat — a unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOG) — has compiled a list of the 32 most anticipated food spots (as selected by the restaurant-ratings site) that are planned for Denver this year (including one in Aurora, at the Stanley Marketplace which borders Stapleton; as well as one in Broomfield and one in Boulder).

Some of them come from some big names, too — such as Robert Thompson's Punch Bowl Social, restauranteur Chris Sargent, Frank Bonanno, Troy Guard, Sage Restaurant Group, even Zeppelin Development.

And they're getting creative with plans, too. Many of the restaurants will feature fusion food and different ways to cook food, including coal fired, slow cookers, even fire pits. Interiors, too, run the gamut — from earthy, down-to-earth decor to ritzy lounges and rooftop gardens.

