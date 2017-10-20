Denver's bid for Amazon HQ2 is in a big pile

Municipalities looking to become the home of Amazon’s HQ2 had until today to get their submissions into the company if they wanted to be considered for project. (Photo: (GETTY IMAGES) JAHCOTTONTAIL143)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Metro Denver is in the running for Amazon HQ2 — but it's a very crowded field.

By all accounts, the bids to land Amazon’s second North American headquarters are piling up at the company’s doorstep in Seattle on the deadline date set by the company, although few of those details have been made public to the very people with the most on the line: Taxpayers.

Cities and states across the country — including metro Denver — have been falling over themselves to compete for what has been called the largest economic development opportunity in a generation.

The mere chance to land a global tech giant’s headquarters, which Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) says will create up to 50,000 jobs and generate billions in economic benefits each year, already has spurred public officials and economic development leaders to pledge massive incentive packages to Amazon.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1pd33k

© 2017 KUSA-TV