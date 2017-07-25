Denver's CFO draws the line on additions to $937M bond package

(Photo: Cathy Proctor, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Amid questions about finding more money for police stations, affordable housing, sidewalks and bike lanes, the Denver City Council on Monday moved the proposed $937 million bond package to its next stop in the process: A briefing by Mayor Michael Hancock.

“We’re disagreeing on very few things here,” council president Albus Brooks said at the end of a two-hour hearing.

The council moved a total of eight questions to a planned mayoral briefing, scheduled for next Monday, Aug. 1.

Denver voters are expected to consider a total of eight questions for the GO Bond package, an overall question about whether the city should issue bonds to pay for projects plus seven additional questions for seven categories of projects.

