Denver's Etkin Johnson to build 3-building industrial campus in Louisville

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners will break ground on a 400,000-square-foot, three-building industrial campus in Louisville following the lease-up of another of its industrial projects.

Both projects are located in Louisville's Colorado Technology Center, located roughly near the intersection of Northwest Parkway and 104th Street.

“Now that 633 CTC Boulevard is fully leased, we’re starting construction on a brand new spec campus in the Colorado Technology Center with state-of-the-art technology and amenities," said Ryan Good, executive vice president and partner at Etkin Johnson.

The 400,000-square-foot Louisville Corporate Campus at CTC will be built on a 33-acre parcel purchased by Etkin Johnson earlier this year.

