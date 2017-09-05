Denver's first Lucky's Market to anchor new Lowry development

(Photo: COURTESY | MCG ARCHITECTURE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based Confluent Development and Centennial-based Kelmore Development Corp. will build a 200,000-square-foot mixed-use project in Denver’s Lowry neighborhood that will be anchored by Lucky’s Market, a grocer based in Boulder.

Lucky's Market will open a 25,000-square-foot store in the development, called The Boulevard at Lowry, marking its first store in the city of Denver.

Lucky's has two stores in Boulder and one in Longmont, and plans to open one in Wheat Ridge next year. It also has several stores in Florida and one or two apiece in nine other states.

"Lucky’s Market is proud to open our first store in Denver, have a bigger presence in our home state of Colorado, and bring more fresh, local and specialty foods to people in the Lowry area,” said Ben Friedland, vice president of marketing for Lucky’s Market. “We are honored to be an anchor tenant at The Boulevard at Lowry and look forward to being an involved partner in this new community.”

