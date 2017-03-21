Denver's Hosting.com buys Stelligent Systems to broaden Amazon Web Services offerings

(Photo: WAVEBREAKMEDIA LTD VIA THINKSTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver cloud-services manager Hosting.com Inc. said today it has acquired Stelligent Systems LLC in a move to expand its offerings to users of Amazon.com Inc.'s Amazon Web Services (AWC) cloud.

Reston, Virginia-based Stelligent advises AWC users on developing software and speeding up its delivery through a suite of services known as DevOps (software development and operations) automation.

Terms were not announced. Stelligent will operate as a devision of Hosting.com.

One of Stelligent's co-founders, Paul Duvall, has been named chief technology officer of the Denver company, and another co-founder, Rob Daly, will be its executive vice president of public cloud consulting.

