Denver's Hosting.com buys Stelligent Systems to broaden Amazon Web Services offerings

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver cloud-services manager Hosting.com Inc. said today it has acquired Stelligent Systems LLC in a move to expand its offerings to users of Amazon.com Inc.'s Amazon Web Services (AWC) cloud.
Reston, Virginia-based Stelligent advises AWC users on developing software and speeding up its delivery through a suite of services known as DevOps (software development and operations) automation.
Terms were not announced. Stelligent will operate as a devision of Hosting.com.
One of Stelligent's co-founders, Paul Duvall, has been named chief technology officer of the Denver company, and another co-founder, Rob Daly, will be its executive vice president of public cloud consulting.
Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2o0uvq7
