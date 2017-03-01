Denver's KMGH-7News names new general manager

Dean Littleton will be the next vice president and general manager at Denver's KMGH-7News. (Photo: E.W. SCRIPPS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A former sales executive at one Denver television station is returning to lead another.

KMGH-7News announced today that Dean Littleton will be its next vice president and general manager, effective March 27.

Littleton succeeds Brad Remington, who was named station GM in March 2015 and retired last December. Remington succeeded Byron Grandy, who exited in October 2014.

Littleton, 47, previously was general manager at WATE-TV in Knoxville, Tennessee, and before that was general sales manager for Knoxville-based Gray Television.

