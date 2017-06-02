Denver's last video rental store to close

(Photo: Sylte, Allison)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver's last video rental store — Videotique — will close at the end of the month.

Officials at the store, located in Denver’s Cheesman Park neighborhood, said they'll begin selling their merchandise on Saturday, along with the store's fixtures and merchandise.

"We have been fortunate to serve the Denver Metro area, Capitol H ill, the Cheesman Park neighborhood and most importantly the LBGT community at our location at 1205 E. 9th Ave. in Capitol Hill since 1985. ... Come by Videotique seven days a week from noon to 6 pm and say farewell to the oldest and most treasured video store in Colorado," company officials said in a Facebook posting.

