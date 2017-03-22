Denver's latest 'JumpStart' economic plan includes inventor workshop, affordable housing, trade zone

"We are taking necessary strides to ensure that all residents have the opportunity to benefit from Denver's vibrant economy," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said on the plan. (Photo: MONICA MENDOZA | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The city of Denver is making plans to open a “maker's space” — a workshop full of tools and equipment for inventors and entrepreneurs to make their sketches and ideas come to life in working prototypes.

It’s just one of the initiatives unveiled today in Mayor Michael Hancock’s 2017 economic development plan.

Hancock said the plan aims to “jump start” several challenged neighborhoods, create economic zones to attract foreign direct investment, and give inventors and entrepreneurs access to high tech and manufacturing equipment.

Hancock and Paul Washington, the outgoing executive director of the city's Office of Economic Development, held a news conference in the Sun Valley neighborhood, where the mayor noted there have been economic challenges.

