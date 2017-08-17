Denver's mobile networks speeds are still slow, but they're improving

(Photo: MOODBOARD)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver's mobile network speeds are still some of the slowest in the country, but at least they're not the worst in the U.S. anymore.

Last year, Denver finished 125th in the RootMetrics speed rankings report, out of 125 cities that were ranked.

This year, Denver's moved up slightly, ranking No. 108 in network speed.

Overall, when network reliability, speed, data, call and text speeds are calculated, Denver ranks No. 97 in the country out of 125 ranked cities. Lansing, Michigan ranks No. 1 in overall speeds, followed by Indianapolis and Modesto, California.

