Denver's not ready for a disaster, says city auditor

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - If the worst happens and Denver is hit by a disaster, the city's not prepared to continue to provide services.

That's according to a report from City Auditor Tim O'Brien, who said the city "is not prepared to continue nonemergency, but mission-essential, services in the event of a disaster."

O'Brien said his audit examined the Office of Emergency Management, Homeland Security, and the Office of Human Resources, and "the audit concluded the city does not have proper planning in place to ensure mission-essential services are up and running after a disaster."

His audit determined that five city agencies out of 69 have no continuity of operations plan, three others haven't reviewed their plan in 16 years, and a total of 29 agencies didn't review their plans this year. There's also no training to provide agencies on how to write a plan.

