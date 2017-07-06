Denver's Oakwood Homes sold to Berkshire Hathaway affiliate

Pat Hamill and Bill Husted at Harman Hall in Cherry Creek. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Oakwood Homes, a Denver-based residential real estate developer, has been acquired by Clayton Properties Group, a division of Clayton, a Berkshire Hathaway company.

The purchase was effective July 3, and includes about 18,000 lots owned and controlled by Oakwood. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Oakwood Homes is the fourth acquisition for Clayton, which also owns homebuilding companies in Missouri, Tennessee and Georgia.

“Oakwood Homes has an impressive history of homebuilding innovation, and practices a relentless commitment to quality and service for its customer base,” said Keith Holdbrooks, president of Clayton home building group. “Oakwood’s self-sustaining operating model, company culture and core values align well with Clayton’s, which is paramount when we acquire a company. We look forward to working together with Oakwood to improve the homebuyer experience while providing greater cost-saving opportunities for homebuyers.”

