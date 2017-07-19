Denver's on the verge of landing a nonstop flight to another European city

DENVER - APRIL 07: A car passes outside the main terminal of the Denver International Airport on April 7, 2010 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (Photo: John Moore, 2010 Getty Images)

Denver’s run of landing new international flights may not be over just yet.

Colorado Economic Development Commission members today approved the offering of as much as $500,000 in incentives to aid Denver officials in landing a nonstop flight to an unnamed European destination that they said would create an economic impact of some $12 million annually.

While EDC and Denver International Airport officials were careful at a meeting not to say what the destination would be, Michelle Hadwiger, deputy director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, said Denver currently is the largest U.S. market without nonstop service to this particular airport.

The announcement of a potential new transatlantic route comes after a busy three months in which DIA officials secured a new route to London on Norwegian Air, a direct flight to Panama via Copa and a nonstop to Zurich, Switzerland on DIA newcomer Edelweiss airline.

Also, Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday that it will add 21 new destinations in the U.S. and Canada from DIA over the next 12 months.

Ever since United Airlines began flying nonstop from DIA to Tokyo in June 2013, airport officials have fielded a growing stream of interest from airlines about launching international routes.

