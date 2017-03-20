Denver's Optiv buys another cybersecurity business

(Photo: Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based Optiv Security Inc. has acquired a 71-employee cybersecurity and IT networking consulting practice, Optiv’s second deal in the past year meant to expand its presence in the northeastern U.S.

Optiv announced today it has closed on the purchase of Comm Solutions, a privately-held Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company with roots going back to 1980. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“They work with a lot of the same partners we do. They have a really similar culture to ours, and it’s an opportunity to double down on our presence in the region,” said Tim Hoffman, Optiv’s executive vice president of clients solutions.

Optiv employs nearly 1,700 people at offices around the U.S., including a large operations center in Kansas City and about 240 at in Denver.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal:http://bizj.us/1p3pkw

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)



© 2017 KUSA-TV