Denver's still among top 4 cities for home-resales price gains

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Metro Denver remains among the top four major U.S. markets for year-over-year gains in home resale prices, according to the latest S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices Indices report.

The area saw an increase in sales prices of 8.2 percent in April from a year earlier, following annual gains of 8.4 percent in March and 8.5 percent in February, according to the closely followed Case-Shiller monthly real estate report series.

Denver's 12-month gain trailed only three cities out of the 20 large metros that are tracked by the Case-Shiller report: Seattle (up 12.9 percent); Portland, Oregon (up 9.3 percent); and Dallas (up 8.4 percent), according to today's report.

The 20-city average increase in the year ending in April was 5.7 percent, and the national average gain was 5.5 percent.

