Denver's wish list for November bond election nears $1 billion

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - There’s a new, higher price tag for Denver voters to contemplate for a bond package expected to be on the November ballot: $937.4 million.

That’s the figure Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, City Council President Albus Brooks and President Pro Tem Jolon Clark offered today for a bond package that includes 460 projects.

The list now goes to the Denver City Council, with the expectation that they’ll approve a final list of projects in August. Voters then would be asked in November to decide if the city can issue bonds for the projects.

Hancock said the project list meets the challenges the city is facing and also is “fiscally responsible.”

