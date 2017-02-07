Despite RTD A Line opening, car rental revenues rise at DIA in 2016

(Photo: DIA IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Despite the opening of the Regional Transportation District A Line connecting Denver International Airport and downtown Denver, car rental revenues rose last year at DIA.

The airport reported that car rental revenues rose by more than $23 million, to $554 million from $531.7 million in 2015, an increase of 4.5 percent.

The increase comes in the aftermath of the April opening of RTD's A Line, which runs 23 miles and takes 37 minutes to travel from the airport to downtown.

Avis had the biggest increase in car rental revenues in 2016, rising nearly 16 percent, to $84.9 million from $73.4 million a year earlier.

