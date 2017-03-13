Developer floats 2,900 acre project south of DIA

(Photo: Fuse, Thinkstock)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A 2,900-acre development has been proposed for a portion of the 21,000-acre Aerotropolis area south of Denver International Airport, according to a release Monday sent by the development group, Aurora Highlands LLC.

The Aurora Highlands is a mixed-use development that could eventually grow to 5,000 acres, according to the release, home to 23,000 families as well as office, retail and industrial space and parks and recreation. Homes are anticipated to range in price from $200,000 to $1 million.

Aurora Highlands did not provide specific location of the development.

The project's developer is listed as Aurora Highlands LLC, which was first registered with the Colorado Secretary of State's office in early 2015.

