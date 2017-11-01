Developer set for storied Loretto Heights campus in southwest Denver

Loretto Heights is a 70-acre area of land located near the intersection of South Federal Boulevard and East Dartmouth Avenue. (Photo: JEFFREY BEALL | CREATIVE COMMONS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The 70-acre Loretto Heights campus in southwest Denver now has a developer.

Oakland, California-based Catellus Development Corp. says it will buy the campus, at 3001 S. Federal Blvd., from the Teikyo Group, a Japanese education foundation.

The site is home to the now-shuttered Colorado Heights University (CHU).

Teikyo Group served as a strategic partner to CHU before it closed this year, citing high maintenance costs and low enrollment, but CHU relied mostly on student tuition. When it announced its closing in 2016, there were 500 students enrolled.

Teikyo Group in September 2015 tried to gift 52 acres of the campus to Metropolitan State University of Denver, but that deal fell through in March 2016.

