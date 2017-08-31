DIA is getting a bunch of new restaurants, coffee places

Denver International Airport is the nation's third-best airport, according to this survey (Photo: THINKSTOCKS)

KUSA - Traveling is fun. Getting stuck at the airport for an extended period of time is not fun.

But, in Denver International Airport’s latest effort to become a place you might actually want to hang out at, the city council and Mayor Michael Hancock have approved contracts that will bring 17 new shops and restaurants to the various concourses.

Sure, some of them are basically those convenience stores where you can buy over-priced magazines and gifts that you pretend didn’t come from the airport, but there’s also big news if you love drinking coffee/something stronger while waiting for your flight.

Both new Starbucks and Dazbog coffee locations are opening up in Concourses A, B and C, as well as a Breckenridge Brewery in Concourse A and a New Belgium Sports Bar in Concourse B (there’s another New Belgium in that terminal too).

Concourse A is getting a Denver Central Market that includes:

- Vero Italian

- SK Provisions

- Curio

- Izzio Artisan Bakery

- Sushi-Rama

- Crema Bodega

- Culture Meat Cheese

Food-wise, the airport will be getting a Brother’s BBQ, Snarf’s and CNBC store that, along with Breckenridge Brewery, will be part of a new concession area to go with an expansion of Concourse A.

The new locations are expected to open in about a year, according to a news release from Denver International Airport.

© 2017 KUSA-TV