DIA lands new airline, another nonstop to Calgary

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver International Airport has landed another international flight.

Canadian airline WestJet announced Monday that it will begin daily service to Calgary in mid-March.

The Calgary-based airline, which flies directly to 56 other destinations from Calgary International Airport, is not the first to fly directly into the heart of Canada’s oil country from DIA. But the new flight is expected to introduce more competitive pricing to the route — as well as $19 million in annual economic impact and 150 new jobs to the Denver area.

“WestJet is an airline we have long courted, and we are pleased the carrier has chosen Denver as its newest trans-border destination,” said Kim Day, DIA CEO. “Not only are Denver and Calgary similar cities in terms of size and geography, but Denver International Airport and WestJet share similar values in terms of a strong commitment to customer service and a focus on innovation.”

