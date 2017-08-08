DIA official to be Denver's new economic-development director

Eric Hiraga has been named hte new director of Denver's Office of Economic Development. (Photo: Sylte, Allison)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver Mayor Michael Hancock today named Eric Hiraga, a Denver International Airport official and former real estate development executive, as the next executive director of the city's Office of Economic Development, adding that Hiraga will continue to advise the airport.

Currently, Hiraga is executive vice president and chief of staff at DIA — the first person that Hancock appointed to the newly created post in 2012. He joined the airport staff in 2009 as an adviser.

He assumes his new role Sept. 5.

“Denver has generated some powerful economic development momentum over the last several years, and it has elevated our city to be one of the strongest, most vibrant local economies in the entire country,” Hancock said in today’s announcement. “Eric has played a critical role in this success. He has done an outstanding job at the airport securing new international flights and enhancing Colorado’s largest economic engine, and he is well positioned to not only help our local business community thrive, but enhance their global competitiveness.”

