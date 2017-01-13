DIA ranks fifth in the country for confiscated guns

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Nearly 100 guns were confiscated last year at Denver International Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The 98 guns confiscated at DIA ranked the airport fifth in the country; Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport led the country with 198 confiscated guns, followed by Dallas/Fort Worth International (192), George Bush Intercontinental Airport - Houston (128), and Phoenix Sky Harbor International (101).

Nationally, the TSA said it confiscated a record 3,391 guns last year at airports, up from 2,653 a year earlier. Of the guns confiscated last year, TSA said 83 percent were loaded.

"If you’re grabbing a bag, suitcase, briefcase, jacket or other item you haven’t used in a while, be sure to give it the once over so you don’t accidentally take something prohibited to the checkpoint. Many people who have brought guns, ammunition, knives and other prohibited item say that they did so unknowingly," the TSA said in a blog post.

