DIA says 2017 will set passenger record; new yoga studio opens

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver International Airport officials said a new yoga studio opened in Concourse A this week, and added that they expect 2017 to set a new record for passenger traffic.

The "Yoga on the Fly" studio offers yoga classes from $15 to $60, with classes in the five yoga rooms running from 8 minutes to 20 minutes.

Airport traffic through September is up more than 6 percent from the same period last year.

"Denver International Airport continues to experience robust international passenger traffic growth, fueled by strong demand and carrier capacity increases. These numbers were bolstered in part in September by the inauguration of our new flight on Norwegian to London’s Gatwick Airport," said Kim Day, airport CEO, in a statement.

