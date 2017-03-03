DIA sets a new record for full-year passenger traffic

Denver International Airport. (Photo: THINKSTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver International Airport set a new record for a full year of passenger traffic in 2016, officials said today.

They reported that 58,266,515 passengers traveled through the airport last year, up 7.9 percent from 2015’s 54,014,502 passengers, the previous full-year record.

It’s the third consecutive year of passenger growth at DIA, according to airport officials.

Last year's international passenger traffic totaled 2,304,253, up 5.1 percent from 2015's 2,192,613.

