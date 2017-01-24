DIA tops the nation for speedy airport Wi-Fi; here are 7 spots where it's best

Chart show where 20 airports rank for Wi-Fi download (purple) and upload (green) speeds. (Photo: HINES/JLL IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Like most air travelers, you probably like flights that will get you to where you're going quickly.

And when you're cruising the web, watching a movie or checking email as you're waiting for that flight, you probably want fast Wi-Fi, too.

So you'll be happy to hear that, in a new ranking by Seattle-based broadband-testing company Ookla, Denver International Airport ranks No. 1 among U.S. airports for download speed on its public Wi-Fi service.

Ookla -- using its Speedtest metrics for broadband connections -- figures an average download speed at DIA of 61.74 megabits per second (Mbps).

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2jaeJ96

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal