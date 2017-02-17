Did any Colorado businesses make Fortune's 'most admired companies' list?

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Fortune magazine's latest edition came out with its list of the world's "most admired companies."

A few Colorado-based companies were mentioned, but none were ranked in the top 50 overall in the March 1 edition of the magazine

Faring the best in Colorado was Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) of Centennial, which ranked first out of the four companies in the “Wholesalers: Electronics and Office Equipment” category.

"Arrow Electronics is honored to again be ranked among the world’s most admired companies,” said Michael Long, Arrow chairman, president and CEO, in a statement.

