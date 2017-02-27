Did NoCo pay for I-25 expansion that state plan would cover?

Construction continues on I-25 near Crossroads Boulevard in Loveland on on February 15, 2017. (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Can a region have too much transportation funding?

For Larimer County Commissioner Tom Donnelly the answer is no. Unequivocally.

Donnelly last year pushed through a multi-government agreement that allows the region to recoup money from a road and bridge mill levy that typically would go to local governments. The agreement was the cornerstone of a plan to add a third-lane to Interstate 25 between Fort Collins and Loveland. The roughly $25 million in funding (over five years) constituted a unique solution for work typically paid for by state and federal dollars.

But just a few months after securing necessary dollars, the perennial drumbeat for more traditional funding has started up again in the Capitol in Denver.

So, did Larimer County, the city of Fort Collins and the other local governments in Northern Colorado pony up for work the state could have paid for?

