DigitalGlobe acquisition could bring new corporate jobs to the Denver area, exec says

Howard Lance, CEO and president of Maxar Technologies Ltd., which acquired DigitalGlobe. (Photo: Maxar Technologies Ltd.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The merger of DigitalGlobe into a new satellite and data technology company is expected to spark growth for the business — and possibly make Colorado home to company’s new administrative services hub.

Canada’s MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. closed its $2.4 billion purchase of Westminster-based DigitalGlobe on Thursday and renamed the combined business Maxar Technologies Ltd.

The post-merger company (NYSE: MDA) is hunting for a location for its shared corporate services like human resources, finance and similar functions. While no decision has been finalized, there’s a good chance for that to come to Colorado, said Howard Lance, president and CEO of Maxar Technolgies Ltd.

“Westminster and Colorado in general remains a major footprint,” Lance said. “Colorado is well positioned to see growth, on top of the fact that DigitalGlobe is growing.”

Maxar Technolgies listed on the New York Stock Exchange as a result of acquiring DigitalGlobe. The company’s shares trade in both Toronto and the U.S. as "MDA" but will change next week to "MAXR."

The 6,800-employee company has offices in the major technology and aerospace hubs in the U.S. and Canada — Silicon Valley, Denver, Washington D.C., Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

It will operate its 4,600-employee U.S. divisions — DigitalGlobe’s satellite imagery business, SSL’s Palo Alto, California-based satellite manufacturings and geospatial data analysis near Washington D.C. — as Maxar Technology Holdings.

DigitalGlobe CEO Jeffrey Tarr is stepping down and will service as an advisor to Maxar into early 2018.

Otherwise, half of Maxar’s executive ranks come from DigitalGlobe.

Find out more about the jobs and where they may go - in the Denver Business Journal.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal